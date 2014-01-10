Follow us on Twitter @Yahoo7_health

It’s the result of a sedentary lifestyle: the ‘thut’ or ‘blogger butt’ is when the thigh and butt are no longer defined and blend together to appear as a single piece of anatomy.

The rise of the ‘thut’

Experts say this predicament is a modern phenomenon, fuelled by our desk chair jobs and not necessarily genetics.

But because the ‘thut’ is essentially a lack of muscle tone and definition, some fitness experts say it can be fixed with the right exercises, such as leg lifts, squats, and isolated weight training.

“When it comes to butt definition you can grow a butt,” Michelle Velasques, a New York yoga instructor told The Daily Mail.

Valerie Samulski, the Pilates coordinator for YogaWorks in New York agrees: “it’s not genetic – it’s really just a product of muscle tone and definition. It may be harder for someone to shape their muscles because of genetics, but mostly a problem of tone and proper use,” she told The Daily Mail.

