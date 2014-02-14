Follow us on Twitter @Yahoo7_health

The woman, an 84-year-old pensioner from Brazil, was admitted to hospital last Friday after experiencing severe stomach pains and dizziness.

Doctors discover 44-year-old 'stone baby' in Brazilian pensioner

Medical staff performed X-rays on the woman and were shocked to find a 20 to 28-week-old foetus, or "stone baby".

This rare condition is known as lithopedion. It occurs when the foetus dies outside the uterus and the body is unable to get rid of it. It then becomes covered in calcium, turning into a "stone baby".

The Daily Mail has reported, by way of G1, that the woman, who has so far not been named, was transferred to Porto Nacional Hospital in Brazil to undergo further testing.

There, she told doctors that had become pregnant when she was 40 years old. However, when she started suffering severe pain, she visited a witch doctor in her village who prescribed a medication.

And while the medication made her feel better, gynaecologist from Porto Nacional hospital, Dr Gesneria Saraiva Kratka, told G1, "Her stomach didn't grow any more, the baby stopped moving and she thought it had been aborted."

Dr Kratka explained that even though the foetus had died, it remained in her body. Dr Kratka said, "We saw it with X-rays. It was possible to see the face, the bones of the arms, of the legs, the ribs and the spine."

Despite her health complications, the woman has told doctors she does not want the foetus removed. Dr Kratka says more tests and scans will be done and

And if you're getting a sense of deja vu, you might recall an identical case in December last year. And 82-year-old Columbian woman who went to the hospital with abdominal pain and was found to have a 40-year-old fetus inside her. The woman decided to have surgery and the foetus was removed.

