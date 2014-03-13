Gonorrhea will soon be unstoppable

Gonorrhea has evolved in the past three decades and now our last known line of defence is under attack
It was once as (relatively) simple as an injection of penicillin or various tetracyclines but gonorrhea has, in the space of three decades, become resistant to most of the antibiotics that have previously been used to combat it.
According to the US Center for Disease Control (CDC), the emerging druf-resistant strains will one day take the last remaining first-line treatment option away – cephalosporin. For those suffering burning, swelling of the testicles, vaginal discharge and anal itching, the cephalosporin injection – when combined with an oral dose of either azithromycin or doxycycline - will go the same way as ciprofloxian, which lost its CDC recommendation in 2007 when it was discovered that 13.8 per cent of patient samples were resistant to the drug.
In a study released today, the CDC suggest that if 10 per cent of gonorrhea samples are resistant to treatments, there will be a subsequent seven per cent increase in cases. This number of cephalosporin-resistance cases would increase over time because of the cumulative effects of resistance.
The study's results are alarming, but not altogether surprising. The researchers found that increased resistance leads to an increase in gonorrhea cases. That's because being infected with a resistant strain lengthens the amount of time it takes to treat it, giving the infected party more time to pass it on to others.
RELATED
Can you give yourself an STD?
When to tell him you have an STD
All your doctor-avoiding excuses - debunked