Jillian Michaels goes nude at 40 for Shape magazine

The 40-year-old fitness guru left nothing to the imagination when she stripped down for the July/August issue of Shape magazine.

Michaels turned the big 4-0 back in February and revealed that even with her ripped body, celebrating the milestone birthday wasn't easy.

"I won't lie, this birthday was hard," she shared. "I thought 'Oh my God, I'm halfway through my life? But when I think back on my 20s and 30s, I look better now than I ever have. Yes, I'm older, but I'm also wiser, and that's a more intrinsic type of beauty."

Though the personal trainer works out regularly, Jillian still believes that being fit is about more than just appearance.

"It’s important for women to have overall strength, because when you feel physically powerful, it transcends into every facet of your life," she noted.

The former Biggest Loser coach has two children with her partner, Heidi Rhoades, and explained that her arms are toned not only from lifting weights.

"My best reason for having strong arms is because I love to pick up my kids," she said.

She posted this image to her Facebook page yesterday after receiving queries and complaints about Shape's airbrushing.

She wrote: "I actually don't have the cover shot untouched cause I didn't know which they were going to use. Here are some photos from inside the magazine that shot with my iPhone straight off the computer monitor day of the shoot. No airbrushing or touch ups yet."

