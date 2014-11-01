Mushrooms may be the answer to treating HPV

The Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a common infection believed to cause more than 99 per cent of cervical cancer cases.

As part of the study, 10 women with HPV were given a once-daily extract of shitake mushroom. After six months, eight of the 10 women were successfully treated.

“The results are very encouraging,” said Professor Judith Smith, who led the study. “I am very excited to be pursuing a nutritional approach to trying to find a treatment for HPV.”

Shiitake mushrooms have long been used for health purposes as they're rich in active hexose correlated compound (AHCC), a potent combination of amino acids, polysaccharides and minerals.

Researchers believe that AHCC, a readily available nutritional supplement, works by using the body's own immune system to help fight disease.

According to Smith, the trial will be extended to include larger numbers of participants. “Since AHCC is a nutritional supplement with no side effects and other immune modulating benefits, we will use six months of treatment in our phase two clinical study to have consistent study treatment plan,” she said.