Doctor suffers heart attack in front of millions of TV viewers

A doctor has suffered a double heart attack live on air during a popular Turkish health show.

Dr Ugur Yansel, a professor of orthopaedics, was speaking to the show's presenter Arzu Kilicc about the issues involving flat feet in children when he suddenly lunged forward and clutched his chest.

Kilicc, the host of the popular 'Healthy Living' ('Saglikli Yasam') programme - which attracts millions of viewers - on the 360 channel, based in Istanbul, asked if he was okay.

The doctor, in his late 50s, had displayed symptoms of chest pain and discomfort earlier, with Kilic compelling him to pause and take a drink of water.

Yansel replies: "It's something to do with my pacemaker."

Kilic remains calm throughout the drama casually saying “It’s time to take care of our doctor now, and the commercials,” before heading into an ad break.

After being moved backstage, Yansel suffered a third heart attack. He was then taken to a hospital by ambulance and is reported to be in a stable condition