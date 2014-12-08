Study: obesity could shorten life expectancy by eight years

Being obese can shorten ones life by nearly a decade and cause years of poor health, new research has found.

In the report published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, researchers from McGill University in Canada linked obesity with type-2 diabetes and heart disease. While those links are well known, researchers say those health conditions can dramatically reduce life expectancy, or increase the years spent with disability.

Using a computer model to calculate the risk of chronic diseases and the impact on weight of life expectancy they found that when compared to those in their 40s and 50s with a healthy weight, men who were obese lost 3.7 years of longevity while obese women lost 5.3 years.

Men and women in their sixties and seventies with obesity lost only one year of life expectancy, but faced seven years of poor health.

According to the results, the younger the obese person, the worse off they were. In the 20 to 39-year-old cohort, severely obese men lost 8.4 years of their life when compared to those with a healthy weight, while women lost 6.1 years. Men also spent 18.8 more years living in poor health, while women spent 19.1 years in poor health.

“The pattern is clear,” said lead study author Dr Steven Grover in the study. “The more an individual weighs and the younger their age, the greater the effect on their health, as they have many years ahead of them during which the increased health risks associated with obesity can negatively impact their lives.”

Regardless of age or size, the study highlights the importance of maintaining a healthy body weight to prevent long-term damage. Making small but sustainable lifestyle changes is the first step to an improved health future, like getting the recommended 300 minutes of moderate exercise per week or having five serves of vegetables per day.

“In terms of life-expectancy, we feel being overweight is as bad as smoking,” Grover said, whose next step is to make this information more relevant for patients. “Clinically meaningful models are useful for patients, and their healthcare professionals, to better appreciate the issues and the benefits of a healthier lifestyle, which we know is difficult for many of us to adopt and maintain.”

