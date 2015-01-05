New study reveals what women really want

Victoria Milan, a global social network for married men and women, analysed the profiles of 616,080 of its female members to find out what they look for in a lover.

Their findings revealed that 75 per cent of women, from 15 of 21 countries including Australia , choose a sense of humour over all other qualities.

Australian women looking for a lover also appreciate self-confidence, intelligence and a down to earth nature.

According to Sigurd Vedal, founder and CEO of Victoria Milan, the results show that most women look for qualities other than appearance, even if it’s just for a one-night stand.

“Good looks will fade, and sex drive may diminish, but seeing the light side of life is a quality that never gets old,” he said.

“A great sense of humour is a must for the majority of cheating women even if it’s just for a fun fling.”

Other countries involved in the study include South Africa, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, France, Portugal, New Zealand, Argentina, Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Greece, Belgium, Austria, United Kingdom, Italy and Czech Republic.

And while most women choose a lover who makes them laugh, German and Polish women prefer intelligence over comedy, while Brazilian women consider oral sex as the most important skill a potential mate should possess.

Meanwhile, Peruvian and Mexican women want their men playful and experimental in bed.

Victoria Milan was launched by Vedal in 2010, and has become one of the world's leading social networks for extramarital affairs, with more than 5 million members in over 33 countries.

See victoriamilan.com for more info.