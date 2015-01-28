That’s because she hardly ever uses it, and knows that the amount she has is not going to kill her

Why you don't need to go sugar-free, raw or Paleo

“Ninety to 95 per cent of the time I eat exceptionally well. It’s not obsessive, but I plan my meals and I eat lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, so if I’m going to eat a piece of cake, I eat a piece of cake - like a piece of carrot cake with lots of frosting on it - and it’s delicious and I really enjoy it.”

Possibly not the comments you’d expect to hear from your average health ‘nut’, but Turnbull is making a valid point about the current diet trends of the moment; the gluten, grain, sugar and dairy-free Paleo, the high protein, low carbohydrate Atkins, eating raw, or going sugar-free. Pick one.

She says most of them sit at the “extreme end” of the eating spectrum “where people are trying to do everything as healthy as possible”. The problem is that there are a million different opinions of what ‘healthy’ is, says Turnbull.

“People are latching on to a particular aspect of food, hoping that that’s the answer,” and while these diets will produce results, Turnbull says none of them are ‘the best’ because there isn’t a ‘perfect diet’ as such.

“If you look at the healthiest countries in the world, they all eat quite differently.”

Japan, for example, has the longest life expectancy in the world with a diet based on fresh produce, seafood and rice, “so it’s absolutely obscene to say that carbohydrates are going to kill you when the country that lives the longest in the world eats plenty of carbohydrates”.

Turnbull says it’s best to look at the similarities between countries where people are historically healthier; they all tend to eat massive amounts of fruits and vegetables, unprocessed food, take time to sit down with family and enjoy food, drink alcohol in limited quantities – “socially, not binge drinking” – and eat different types of carbohydrates.

This is an ethos that rings throughout in Turnbull's new book, Feel Good for Life.

“Rather than latching on to trends, it’s really important to consider the factors which we all agree on,” she says.

“You can eat your raw food, but you’re probably not getting enough protein, and you’ll be eating so much fibre that you might find you are pooing so much that your body struggles to have the opportunity to absorb all the vitamins and minerals from your food.”

She says her books (her first, Lose Weight for Life, was released in 2012) are about her journey and sharing that with other people to help them get in a better place, “because the world at the moment is such a difficult place to navigate.”

No wonder. Nutrition has come “a long way” since Turnbull trained 14 years ago.

Take coffee for example. A black coffee was considered a suitable low-calorie drink before its impacts were known. Turnbull says people didn’t understand that it could have an impact on sleep cycles, hormone levels and, “indirectly, a huge amount of caffeine (which can increase the amount of stress hormones you produce) can play havoc with how your body stores fat.”

“Everything used to be about calories and controlling your food, rather than focusing on optimising health."

Nowadays, she’s moved away from that way of thinking. Feel Good for Life is more a textbook than a novel, with plenty of helpful tables and handy spaces to write notes. The nine chapters cover every aspect of living healthy from understanding your eating, boosting nutrition, being active, feeding your mind and soul, and striking the ‘magic balance’ between being healthy and having fun.

“Some people go so far down the ‘healthy living’ path that they end up not seeing their friends or really doing anything remotely fun because they don’t feel like they can eat and drink with others anymore,” writes Turnbull.

Turnbull says the book looks at eating for the right reasons and with awareness where you feel no guilt before, during or afterwards.

“I feel sad for people, I really, really do, and that’s one of the reasons I’m so passionate about this book, because, honestly, I want to cry for how hard it is for people to navigate this stuff.”

“All it’s doing is making people feel bad.”

