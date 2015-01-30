This is the number 1 cause of diabetes and obesity

The link between excess sugar and poor health is no secret, but a new study has confirmed that added fructose is the biggest driver of diabetes and obesity.

In research published in the Mayo Clinic Proceedings, experts sought to determine whether some ingredients were more dangerous than others when it comes to diabetes, challenging the notion that all kilojoules are created equal.

GALLERY: 11 weird things sugar does to your body

The review of studies compared starch, glucose and lactose to added sugars including table sugar (sucrose) and fructose. Fructose does occur naturally in fruit but is usually consumed as an added sweetener.

More: 10 hidden sugar bombs

They discovered that added fructose damaged both overall metabolism and global insulin resistance, while other dietary sugars not containing fructose were less harmful. When compared to glucose or starch, fructose leads to increased fasting insulin and also fat storage – especially of visceral fat around the stomach – a risk factor in type-2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

“This suggests that sucrose (in particular the fructose component) is more harmful compared to other carbohydrates,” said lead study author James DiNicolantonio, a cardiovascular research scientist.

Diabetes is the fastest growing chronic condition in Australia with 280 people diagnosed with it every day. Study authors say current dietary guidelines need to be adjusted to limit the recommended dietary intake of added sugar.

More: How the Mediterranean diet changes your health diagnosis

While the Australian Dietary Guidelines do not list a recommended daily intake for added sugar, they do suggest limiting the overall amount consumed from food and drink. The World Health Organisation has proposed that added sugar makes up only 5% of a person’s daily kilojoule intake.

A recent British Diet and Nutrition Survey recently listed the main dietary sources of added sugar with chocolate, alcoholic drinks, dairy products and sweetened fruit juices all included. Watch this video to find out just how much sugar is hidden in everyday foods.

Related:

Six ways to beat your sugar habit

Why sugar is bad for your brain