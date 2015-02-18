Woman Receives Valentine's Day Surprise From Dead Husband

Eight months after death, Shelly Golay's husband Jim is still very much with her.

Wife Receives Valentine's Day Surprise From Dead Husband

After losing her husband of 28 years to brain cancer late last year, Shelly Golay wasn't expecting much to come from this Valentine's Day. That is, of course, until a bouquet of her favourite flowers arrived on her doorstep days prior.

Jim Golay was diagnosed with an inoperable form of brain cancer a year ago. After receiving news that his tumour was terminal, he set about arranging a surprise that would see his wife Shelly always receive flowers on Valentine's Day even after he passed.

And that is just what happened. She received her first bunch two days before Valentine's Day this year, which were addressed to her from Jim.

“Happy Valentine’s Day honey, Stay Strong! Yours forever, love Jim," the card read.

While she initially assumed her children had arranged the flowers, it was the discovery of her husband's mobile number on the back of the card that confirmed otherwise. "That was very emotional," she said. "I knew it was him."

Golay then contacted the flower shop to find out what Jim had planned before his death. Nate’s Flower Shop assistant Jessie Row said staff at the florists were deeply touched by Jim’s gesture, which he arranged in the last few months before his death.

"Until the day I die, I'll get Valentine's flowers on Valentine's Day and that's just a testament of his love all over again," Golay said emotionally.

Ms Golay said: "It was true love and you just don't find that very often, you know.

"Jim was just an amazing man. Everybody that ever met him loved him. He was always just my rock. And the whole family's rock. And he just had this unwavering faith that was just inspiring. Always had a positive attitude," Golay added.

