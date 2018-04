Serves 1.

Ingredients:

2 scoops of IsoWhey Wholefoods Organic Bio-Fermented Pea+ Brown Rice Protein- Vanilla and Lucuma Flavour

1 tsp IsoWhey Wholefoods Organic Kale, Collard Greens and Brocolli Spout Powder

1 cup brewed green tea

1/4 cup mint leaves

1/4 avocado flesh

1/4 cup pear flesh

Put all of the above ingredients in the blender with ice. Blend and enjoy!

For more info and recipes, check out isowhey.com.au

Related: Our best breakfast recipes