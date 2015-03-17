Four out of the 10 most popular children's cereals are more than 30 per cent sugar, a new analysis shows.

Cereal Offenders: Some Breakfasts Contain 30 Per Cent Sugar

The Obesity Policy Coalition analysed the sugar and salt content of 20 cereal brands and found that the majority of products carried healthy sounding claims such as a ‘source of fibre’, ‘69% wholegrain’ and ‘no artificial flavours’ – though some contained more than one third sugar.

Nutri-Grain, the second-highest selling cereal in Australia last year, had among the highest sugar content of the 10 children's cereals analysed.

"Many parents would be horrified to learn that for every three mouthfuls of Nutri-Grain, one is just sugar, while a small bowl contains twice as much sodium as a small packet of chips,” says Jane Martin, Executive Manager of the OPC.

Australia has one of the highest rates of obesity in the world with 63 per cent of adults and one in four children being overweight or obese.

“The Health Star Rating System was introduced more than a year ago to help consumers compare the overall nutritional quality of products at a glance,” Ms Martin says. “The system helps consumers better understand a product’s overall health rating so they can make informed choices, but our research has revealed very few cereals, as yet, carry the star label.”

Under the system, launched in December, food products are scored between half a star and five stars according to their energy, fat, sugar and salt content.

So far, supermarket giants Coles and Woolworths have the stars on their private labels while some Sanitarium, Nestle, Uncle Tobys and Lion products also display them.

Australian Breakfast Cereal Manufacturers forum director Leigh Reeve said her members supported clear labelling and provided information through the nutrition information panel, dietary intake guide and health star rating labelling systems.

She said it was important to recognise the contribution breakfast cereals made to good nutrition and not get distracted by discussion around single nutrients like sugar or sodium.

The World Health Organisation has previously issued guidelines that sugars should make up less than 10 per cent of a person's total daily energy intake, but in a new twist, has urged countries to strive for half that. Setting the bar at five per cent would mean people should consume no more than 25 grams, or the equivalent of six teaspoons of sugar a day - less than the 10 teaspoons in your average can of soft drink.

The guidelines do not refer to sugars in fresh fruits, vegetables and milk, since there is no evidence they are harmful, WHO said.

The cereals with the most sugar were Kellogg’s Frosties (41.3g per 100g), Kellogg’s Froot Loops (38g) and Kellogg’s Coco Pops (36.5g) – all of which are heavily promoted to children.