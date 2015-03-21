Study suggests a natural bedtime

Study suggest we have a natural bedtime

While sleep patterns can differ from person to person, researchers believe there’s natural time for humans to feel sleepy each night.

A recent study found that people in a town called Baependi, follow a sleep schedule similar to pre-industrial times, suggesting we have a natural bedtime and wake time.

RELATED: Science-backed ways to be happier every day

As part of their research, scientists asked locals what time they would go to sleep and wake up if they were able to plan their day the way they wanted to.

Most responded they’d wake up at 7.15 a.m. and go to bed at 10.20 p.m. While those living outside the town in surrounding countryside, wanted to wake up at 6.30 a.m. and go to bed at 9.20 p.m.

When asked the same question, people who lived in London preferred 8.30 a.m. and 11.15 p.m.

RELATED: Better sleep means better sex

Our sleep schedules naturally sync to daylight and nightfall, like the those of the people in the Brazilian town. As the sun goes down, the body begins to produce the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin.

But modern technology and artificial lighting has skewed sleep schedules later, meaning we stay up later than our ancestors did.

“What we think is happening is that they are exposed to a lot of natural light,” lead author, Malcolm von Schantz, a professor of molecular neurobiology at the University of Surrey, tells Yahoo Health.

RELATED: Boost your metabolism all day long

“Many have outdoor professions, agriculture and open-cast mining , especially those in the surrounding countryside, where the rhythm was even earlier.”

A similar study by the University of Colorado analyzed people in their normal environment (where they had artificial lighting), then on a camping trip (where they were only exposed to natural light) and found that their sleep timing and circadian rhythms shifted by about two hours when camping.

RELATED: Health studies with obvious results

“The rhythms of the people in Baependi look a lot like those on the camping trip,” von Schantz explains.

So what’s the best way to get a good night’s sleep without moving to Brazil? “Expose yourself to natural light in the morning, and avoid artificial light at night,” says von Schantz.