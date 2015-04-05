Doctors fake articles in British journal

According to the UK's Committee on Publication Ethics, the authors used the services of agents involved in "selling pre-written manuscripts to fabricate contact details for peer reviewers."
An associate chief physician of Hangzhou First People's Hospital, Yang Jianmin, admitted paying $3,200 to an agency to get an article written and published.
He stated that having a large number of surgeries meant little time for research which would affect his chances of promotion if he did not have articles published in respected medical journals.
According to a survey of 1,920 doctors carried out by Zhengzhou-based newspaper Orient Today, 80 per cent believe that fabrication of research and peer reviews is a major issue.