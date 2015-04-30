Making a switch to organic milk may seem like the healthier option but new research has found it can have dangerous health implications for pregnant women.

Organic and UHT milk puts unborn babies at risk

A new study from the University of Reading in the UK has found that the lack of iodine in organic milk and ultra high temperature (UHT) milk - long-life milk - may impact the brain development of unborn babies.

While recent years have seen iodine levels in Australian milk drop, dairy is still a primary source of the chemical, known to be important for the healthy brain development of babies. Previous research has shown that iodine deficiency during the early stages of pregnancy can lead to lower IQs in children.

“People are increasingly buying organic and UHT milk for perceived health benefits or convenience. But our research shows that this trend could have serious implications for public health,” said lead scientist Professor Ian Givens.

“Iodine deficiency ought to be a health problem from the past. But unless the situation is carefully monitored, we risk sleepwalking into a new health crisis of the 21st century.”

Iodine deficiency can also lead to health problems such as goiter, which presents itself as an enlarged thyroid gland and cretinism in infants, characterised by mental deficiency, deaf mutism, shortened stature and spastic diplegia. While experts admit that organic and UHT milk is not unhealthy, with a third less iodine, it may be worth drinking conventionally-produced milk during pregnancy at least.

“Organic and UHT milk is not bad for you, and drinking all types of milk has numerous health benefits. But to get the same amount of iodine as in a pint of conventional pasteurised milk, you would need to drink around an extra half-pint of organic or UHT milk,” says Givens.

Others dietary sources of iodine include marine food, and some salts have been fortified with the chemical. Pregnant and breast feeding women may also require supplementation but always consult with your GP first.

