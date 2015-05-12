They say being a parent is one of the greatest joys in this world.

These guys tried a labour simulator

So it seems unfair that only half the population can know the true feeling of bringing a baby into this world.

Buzzfeed's Try Guys decided to find out the ins and outs - and pains - of motherhood by strapping themselves in to a labour pain simulator to try and get a full understanding of what it's like to give birth. Using electric stimulation, electrodes were placed on certain areas of the body cause muscle spasms to mimic a contraction.

Full marks to Eugene Lee Yang who placed one electrode on his nether regions because, you know, that's where his vagina would be.

"How painful can this be?" Very, guys. Very painful.