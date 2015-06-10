Watch: Hospital wedding proposal

One Florida man now has two reasons to celebrate.

Lucas D'Onofrio shared the moment he proposed to his high school sweetheart, Tamara, on June 6 – an occasion which coincided with her last chemotherapy treatment for Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

In text accompanying a YouTube video of the event, he explains: “My girlfriend (now fiancé) was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma on February 13th. The doctors outlined a 6 session course in which she has done great and over the weekend when she came in for her last chemo session, I threw a big surprise proposal at the hospital.”

He added, “I hope you all enjoy it as I put lots of time and work on all of this with the help of my family, 2nd family, friends, and nurses at the Boca Raton Regional Hospital!”

Pass the tissues.

Video: YouTube/Lucas D’Onofrio

