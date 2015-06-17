Another reason to enjoy avo every day

Aother reason to enjoy avo every day

According to a new Canadian study, the fat from avocados, known as avocation B, could help combat a rare form of cancer known as acute myeloid leukaemia.

Researchers from the University of Waterloo discovered that avocation B attacks leukaemia stem cells as they grow into abnormal blood cells.

“The stem cell is really the cell that drives the disease and is largely responsible for the disease developing and it's the reason why so many patients with leukaemia relapse,” said lead researcher Professor Paul Spagnuolo.

Related: Six genius things you can do with green tea

“We've performed many rounds of testing to determine how this works at a molecular level and confirmed that it targets stem cells selectively, leaving healthy cells unharmed,” he said.

“Not only does avocatin B eliminate the source of AML, but its targeted, selective effects make it less toxic to the body, too.”

Professor Spagnuolo and his team hope to one day create an avocado-based drug they say could significantly increase life expectancy of patients.

Related: Friends with health benefits

Of course, avocados do a whole lot more for the body besides potentially help treat a tough form of leukemia.

According to dietitian Lauren Popeck, they’re high in monounsaturated fat, which helps reduce LDL cholesterol (AKA the “bad” kind). You’ll also find a dose of B vitamins to ward off disease, and cancer-fighting vitamins C and E.

Related: How much avo is too much?

And avocados are very high in fibre. “One avocado has 18 grams fibre, which promotes satiety,” she tells Yahoo Health.

“They’re an excellent source of potassium, with nearly 1,000 milligrams in one avocado, which is more than a banana. And potassium naturally helps lower blood pressure.”

Popeck says you don’t need to eat the whole avocado in one sitting either. In fact, a proper serving size is just one fifth of a medium-size fruit. “Choose small-sized avocados to help control kJs,” she says, “or incorporate avocados into healthy recipes.”