The benefits of a nap

A short nap is usually reserved as a remedy for restless toddlers but new research suggests it may be beneficial for frustrated adults too.

The small study published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences studied 40 people aged 18 to 50. During the study they took computer-based tests, which consisted of impossible tasks, and then completed questionnaires on sleepiness, mood and impulsivity.

Each were then assigned to take an hour’s nap or watch a nature video, where at the end of the process, each participant took the same tests again. After their snooze, nappers were able to spend more time on the impossible task, while those assigned to nature videos gave up faster.

While the study was small, lead author Jennifer Goldschmied said “these results are valuable and have put us on the route to understanding how we can utilise naps.”

It’s not the first research to highlight the benefits of napping. Previous studies have found that a daytime snooze (around 20 to 30 minutes) can boost memory function, lower blood pressure and improve alertness.

