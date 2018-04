Women, in particular, were found to be most at risk of breast and ovarian cancers as sitting can increase the production of oestrogen in the body.

Watch: Sitting all day increases cancer risk

And men aren't totally immune to the risks of sitting all day, as a sedentary lifestyle increases their risk of heart disease and diabetes.

A good tip for office workers: After every half hour of sitting, get up and walk for a few minutes.

