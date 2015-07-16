Teen Completes Bucket List by Sacrificing Her Life to Save her Mate

When Rebecca Townsend was in year 10, she wrote a bucket list as part of a school assignment in December 2012: Kiss in the rain. Fly to Spain. Save a life.

Over the next two-and-a-half years, she checked the first two off her list.

And on July 2, the 17-year-old teen fulfilled the final item by pushing her friend, Ben Arne, out of the way of an oncoming car.

But it came at a terrible price – her own life.

Police say the two friends were struck by a car while crossing a street near the campus of university after watching local fireworks, according to WTIC.

Rebecca died and Ben Arne, 17, was seriously injured.

After Arne was released from the hospital, he visited the Townsend family and told them Rebecca had saved his life by pushing him away from the car:

“He said, ‘The last thing I remember is Rebecca pushing me and telling me to hurry up,’” Victoria said.

It was only after Rebecca’s death that her sisters discovered her bucket list.

It was then that Rebecca's family realised that Rebecca had fulfilled her wish by saving Arne’s life: “It was a little sign that she was OK,” Victoria said.

"Rebecca was passionate about service work and charities, constantly working to better the lives of others," an online post from her family read on a Facebook page in Rebecca's honour.

"Whether paying a meal, volunteering time, or donating to a cause, we all have the opportunity to pay it forward everyday, just as Rebecca strived to do."

Police say a 23-year-old woman from Brookfield, Connecticut, was driving the car that hit the teenagers, according to Fox8. No charges have been announced, and the accident remains under investigation.