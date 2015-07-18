News

Woman frustrated by ‘most controlling’ mother-in-law ever
Girl with leukaemia, 4, 'marries' her favourite nurse in hospital

MIchelle Ruzzene
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

If you don’t have a box of tissues nearby, grab them now.

Abby, an adorable girl from the US, is battling pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

It’s a type of leukaemia that mainly affects children.

The four-year-old has been making regular visits to the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancers in Albany, New York, where she has developed a very special relationship with her nurse, Matt Hickling.

Abby took such shine to Hickling that she decided he was her knight in shining armour – and that she’d like to marry him.

It wouldn't be a wedding without cake! Photo: facebook.com/Amazingabby.

After informing her mum of her plans, like any good mother-of-the-bride, she went about helping out as much as she could with the wedding plans.

With the help of Abby’s mum and his co-workers, Hickling managed to pull together a heart-warming ceremony.

The two even exchanged ring pops in the ceremony!

Watch it – and just try not to cry.

