Watch: How to start running without hurting yourself

Most runners begin by running fast in their first run. Too fast, in fact.

The number one reason for injury for most runners is that they aren't trained for long-distance running and are jumping right into it, and are overexerting themselves.

This is why you need to slowly trudge in, instead of diving right in.

You need to start by taking it slow. You have endured years of walking and your legs are used to that. But continuous and arduous running? Nope. You are not a professional, and no matter how confident you are, run slowly, with regular walking breaks. You can pick up pace later on.

Also, whether you are a trained professional or just a beginner, warm up is necessary. Some small exercises like walking and jogging help bring your body to a running mode of sorts, and you can run without injuries.

Now on to the task of training. How to begin? Well, begin by walking, and then perhaps run, lets say 500m or so? Run slowly, at a comfortable pace, and don't go sprinting around. Slowly, you'll train your muscles for running, and soon, you will be able to run with better times and for longer distances.

The trick is in gradual increases. If you believe you can, perhaps run an additional minute, and slowly reduce your walking times, and you'll be well on your way to being a marathon runner.