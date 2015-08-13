This is the worst kind of fat for your heart

One of the most popular health messages is not all fats are created equal.

Now, the latest research reveals that there’s one fat that’s especially damaging for your health.

A new study published in the BMJ has found that trans fats are linked to the highest rates of death from all causes and deaths from heart disease, heart problems and diabetes.

Scientists found that the trans fat risk was higher than the risk associated with saturated fat. Trans fats are found in processed foods such as margarine.

For the widespread review of studies around trans and saturated fats, lead study author Russell de Souza from McMaster University found - when compared to those who ate less - people eating more trans fats had a 34 per cent higher rate of dying from any cause, a 28 per cent higher risk of dying from heart disease, and a 21 per cent greater risk of heart-health issues.

However, eating saturated fat was not linked to health problems including a higher risk of stroke, or type-2 diabetes.

Not that the results give you a free pass to eat all the saturated fats you like. According to de Souza, people who cut back on saturated fats tend to substitute them with less healthy fats (like margarine) or carbohydrates, which contribute to heart disease. When it comes to heart healthy fats, de Souza says while trans fats are the worst, saturated fats aren’t far behind.

“We didn’t find any evidence for increasing the allowable amount of saturated fat in the diet,” de Souza told Time.

Instead, opt for heart-healthy fats like polyunsaturated or monounsaturated fats. The study found that those who consumed the most vegetable-based oils, such as canola or olive oil, were at the lowest risk of early death or heart disease.

The new Australian Healthy Eating Pyramid recommends choosing a small amount of healthy fats (think olive oil, nuts and seeds oil) instead of trans fats and saturated fats to support heart health and brain function.

