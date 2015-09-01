Fitness mum gives birth to twins

Fitness trainer Sophie Guidolin gained a legion of online followers thanks to her pregnancy workouts, and it looks like her newborn twins are set to have the same social media success.

Gold Coast-based Guidolin, 26, announced the arrival of her twin baby girls on Monday, and they’ve already got over 23,000 followers on Instagram.

“In a complete newborn love bubble – introducing @evie_and_aria both almost 5 pounds, healthy and beautiful baby girls,” she told her 219,000 Instagram followers.

“I am in absolute awe of my body, the creations we made and the incredible love my heart is filled with. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

Guidolin, a trainer and nutritionist, has been sharing her pregnancy fitness routine on social media, maintaining her regimen until 34 weeks into her pregnancy.

She received an onslaught of criticism from the public when she posted a picture lifting weights while 26 weeks pregnant.

A brand ambassador for the Fitness Institute of Australia, Guidolin, who already had two children before the twins arrived, lost an incredible 28kg after the birth of her second child. It was after her second pregnancy that she started weights training with the help of her bodybuilder husband Nathan.

After showing off a number of fit photos while pregnant with the twins, she posted her last workout three weeks before the birth.

“It’s probably a good time to call it quits before I do injure myself before birth,” she wrote.

