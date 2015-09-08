DIY Acai Smoothie Bowl

MORE: How to stock the ultimate smoothie pantry
Serves 1 large bowl or 2 regular bowls
Base Ingredients:
1 frozen 100g acai pack
2/3 cup freshly squeezed apple juice or coconut water (sweet style) or 2/3 cup of nut milk such as almond, macadamia or coconut milk (creamy style)
1 frozen banana or 1 cup frozen watermelon
Garnish Ideas:
1 fig, quartered
Small handful of berries such as raspberries, blueberries or strawberries, halved
2 tbsp. pomegranates
1/4 cup coconut yoghurt
1/4 cup macadamia and coconut muesli
1/4 cup granola
Place base ingredients into your blender or food processor and combine until smooth. Pour into a bowl and garnish with any of the above ideas.
Serve immediately and enjoy! For more recipes from Brynley King head to goingcoconuts.com.au and look out for the Going Coconuts recipe app, available this November on iTunes.