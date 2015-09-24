WATCH: The best full body exercise you can do with one dumbbell

You only need one dumbbell to work nearly every muscle in your body.

The best full body exercise you can do with one dumbbell

“Because the dumbbell is in one hand, the weight is not distributed symmetrically, which makes it more challenging to stabilize and balance,” says fitness expert Brett Hoebel, creator of the 20-Minute Body.

As you lower down into the squat, your core engages to keep you from toppling over. Meanwhile, your shoulder is working overtime to hold the weight straight above your head.

“For people that don’t want to squat heavy, this is a great alternative that gets the job done,” Hoebel tells Yahoo Health. The catch: “You have to make sure you choose a challenging enough weight or you won’t feel the benefits.”

Perform 8 to 12 reps on each side for two to three sets.