Cajun chicken with mango salsa

Rich spices and a punch of garlic create a smoky, aromatic flavour. The chicken is perfectly balanced by the light, creamy avocado salad and sweet-spicy salsa made with mango.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp ground cumin

1 tbsp ground coriander

1 tsp crushed dried chilli

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tsp olive oil

4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, about 150g each



150g spinachHandful of fresh corianderHandful of fresh mintHandful of fresh parsley1/4 red onion, roughly diced1 tsp rapeseed oil2 avocados

For the Mango Salsa:

1 mango, diced

4 cherry tomatoes, diced

A handful of fresh coriander, finely chopped

Juice of 1 lime

1 fresh red chilli, seeded and finely chopped

Salt and pepper

1. Mix together all the spices, garlic and oil with a pinch of salt in a large bowl. Add the chicken breasts and turn them so they are covered with the marinade.

2. Set a ridged griddle/grill pan on a medium heat and leave to heat up. Meanwhile, one at a time, place the breasts on one half of a large sheet of clingfilm, fold the clingfilm over so that the spices are sealed in and gently bash the breasts with a rolling pin to flatten them to about 1cm thick; remove the clingfilm.

3. Place the breasts on the griddle pan and cook for 6 minutes on each side.

4. Make the salad whilst the chicken is cooking. Finely chop the spinach, coriander, mint, parsley and red onion and mix together with the oil in a large bowl. Peel the avocados and remove the stone, then dice the flesh. Add to the bowl and fold in gently. Season with salt and pepper.

5. For the salsa, combine all the ingredients in another bowl. Use your hands to mix, squeezing the tomatoes to create a chunky, juicy salsa. Serve each chicken breast with a big helping of the spinach salad and the mango salsa.

Photo and recipe by The Detox Kitchen Bible by Lily Simpson and Rob Hobson, published by Bloomsbury and available at Dymocks RRP $49.99

