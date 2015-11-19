Claire Danes Said Some Pretty Inspiring Things About Body Image

With a few Golden Globes and Emmys under her belt, two years at Yale, and the role of the fearless protagonist in Homeland, Claire Danes would seemingly have a life most of us would want.

“I want to give as honest a performance as I can. But I’m not so worried about being regarded as beautiful when I’m playing a character,” the actress told Allure this month. However, she added, her body is "monitored and commented on infinitely more than my male counterpart.”

She explains, as a woman whose profession is to make images, she’s always wrestled with her body image. "It’s just so ingrained in us, the idea that we should take up the right amount of space, literally and figuratively.”

However, her professional life is different. "I’m very vain about my performance,” she says. “I want to give as honest a performance as I can. But I’m not so worried about being regarded as beautiful when I’m playing a character.”

This isn’t Danes’ first time talking about body image. Earlier this year the actress told People that she and her friend Lena Dunham were ”criticised for having different body types - I was too skinny, and she was too big.”

She continued the People interview saying “We just take it for granted that it’s acceptable and we really internalise that as normal and fine, and it’s not.”

More and more women in entertainment have been speaking out about body image than ever. After being weight-shamed on vacation, Selena Gomez shared an Instagram captioned, “I love being happy with me yall #theresmoretolove,” and later told Ellen Degeneres "I actually had never experienced it before, I couldn’t even imagine what my fans or kids go through at school – it’s just so difficult and awful.”

