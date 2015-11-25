Gay drama teacher has best response to homophobic parent

UK drama teacher Michael Neri has had the best response to a parent who has pulled their children out of his drama school because of his sexuality.

Last week Neri, who runs the Talking Props Theatre Company shared a text message he received from a Christian parent whose children were attending the school. The mother decided to withdraw her children from the school as she didn't want them to be influenced by his "unconventional ideas".

You can read his entire response below:

Got a lovely text this week pic.twitter.com/UWPGRycuph — Michael Neri (@michaelneri) November 16, 2015

Neri admitted, "I was a little surprised to get the message; I did have to read it twice." Speaking to Buzzfeed he said "I found [the text] hurtful; however, life is to short too worry about what other people think."

While he didn't receive a response from the mother, the support he has received has been overwhelming. His tweet has been shared over 4000 times, with a largely positive response from other parents at the school."You've got everyone's support. You're doing a fantastic job. Don't let them get you down", one parent wrote.

"The love and support from my students and their families has been so humbling,” Neri said.

