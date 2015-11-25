Could sleeping in be bad for your health?

News

Single mum-of-five’s law graduation photo goes viral
Fiona O'Callaghan
Yahoo7 Lifestyle /

Photo: Getty Images

Scientists at the University of Pittsburgh found that people who wake up at unusual times, have raised levels of fat in their blood and lower levels of a compound that reduces blood sugar levels.
The study, which examined sleep patterns in a group of 447 men and women, aged 30 to 54 who worked at least 25 hours a week outside the home, is the first to associate sleep patterns with illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease.

Each participant wore a wristband that measured movement and sleep for 24 hours a day, and completed a questionnaire about their diet and exercise habits.

"This is the first study to show that even among healthy, working adults who experience a less extreme range of mismatches in their sleep schedule, social jetlag can contribute to metabolic problems,” said lead researcher Dr. Patricia Wong.

“Social jetlag refers to the mismatch between an individual’s biological circadian rhythm and their socially-imposed sleep schedules,”

The findings revealed that participants who had a greater disruption to their sleep schedule tended to have higher cholesterol, insulin levels, waist circumference and body-mass index.

According to Dr Wong, the results of the study suggest we need to consider as a society how work and social obligations can affect our sleep and health.

