Could sleeping in be bad for your health?

The study, which examined sleep patterns in a group of 447 men and women, aged 30 to 54 who worked at least 25 hours a week outside the home, is the first to associate sleep patterns with illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease.
Related: Easy ways to boost your memory
Each participant wore a wristband that measured movement and sleep for 24 hours a day, and completed a questionnaire about their diet and exercise habits.
"This is the first study to show that even among healthy, working adults who experience a less extreme range of mismatches in their sleep schedule, social jetlag can contribute to metabolic problems,” said lead researcher Dr. Patricia Wong.
Related: Here's why you can't sleep at night
“Social jetlag refers to the mismatch between an individual’s biological circadian rhythm and their socially-imposed sleep schedules,”
The findings revealed that participants who had a greater disruption to their sleep schedule tended to have higher cholesterol, insulin levels, waist circumference and body-mass index.
According to Dr Wong, the results of the study suggest we need to consider as a society how work and social obligations can affect our sleep and health.