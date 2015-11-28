Rachael Finch is your weekend fitspo

Model, mum and TV presenter Rachael Finch showed the results of her intense fitness routine by sharing a snap of her enviable body on social media.

The host of The Long Weekender has always been a picture of good health. A health coach, and dance fan (thanks to her husband Michael Miziner) she always makes time in her busy schedule to workout. "We [herself and Michael] train in Latin American. It's all about having fun and it's a great full body workout," she has said.

"I prioritise fitness over everything else," Finch says. "For me, food and fitness is part of my work. I block out one or two hours a day to find healthy food and exercise."

Along with dance, Finch is an avid runner and is conscious of fuelling her body with the right stuff. "I'm eating a lot to keep up my energy levels," she told Yahoo7 Health.

Want to know more about what Finch eats? Check out her fridge lookbook.

