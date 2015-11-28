WATCH: Santa Claus signs for deaf girl

For kids, one of the best things about Christmas is telling Santa your wish list.

And one particular Santa made a deaf girl's day, by going through her Christmas list in sign language.

Schoolgirl Tilly Morton-Cairns was shocked to discover that her local Santa Claus in Newcastle, UK could discuss her Christmas wish list at great length.

In the heart-warming video above they discuss the presents she would like (including a turtle) and like most little girls, her love of the movie Frozen.

More: Little girl argues with dad about dating

The conversation lasted for around three minutes, with her mum Hayley watching on. "It was absolutely magical," said Hayley Cairns, 27. "Santa was brilliant with her and I've never seen anything like that for deaf kids before."

Cairns said Tilly, who has been learning sign language since going deaf around age 2, first didn't want to see Santa. "She didn't even want to go in the first place because she finds it difficult to lip-read with Santa's beard in the way."

But Tilly's mum is certainly glad she changed her mind. "It was an incredible experience for her and she hasn't stopped talking about it since. She thinks Santa is brilliant."

Related:

Gay drama teacher has best response to homophobic parent

Dad has best response to son's Frozen costume