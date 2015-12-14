My Morning Routine: Rick Kelly

Alarm goes off, time to get up and attack the day! By this point hopefully I have had about 8 hours sleep. I find 8 hours is the perfect amount to function at my best all day. This can be hard sometimes given I’m always in different hotel rooms sleeping on different beds, and they can be noisy as well!

6:30 am Time to have a shower, shave, and get dressed into my team uniform! In our game it’s very important to ensure we look presentable at all times given the media commitments and amount of corporate partners we represent.

6:45 am Prepare a bottle of Hydralyte for the trip to the race track. Our races can be quite long and it’s very important to make sure we are well hydrated, for me this starts as soon as I wake up.

7:00 am Leave the hotel for the race track with my brother Todd in our compact hire car! It’s always a competition to see who doesn’t have to drive the hire car! We always try and stay somewhere close to the track, but the drive normally takes us between 20-35 minutes.

7:30 am Arrive at the track, park the car in the VIP section (not sure why we get a VIP car pass, but it’s normally still a long walk to the pits!).

7:40 am Arrive at the pit area and hit the team catering tent. Breakfast on a race weekend for me includes poached eggs on tomato, and avocado with multigrain toast. And of course a strong cappuccino!

8:00 am Time to get our race face on and start getting into the tight schedule we have on the weekend. The first official meeting is an engineering meeting, which takes place in our race transporter. This is where the engineers go through the changes that they have made to the car overnight and also their plans for the coming track sessions.

8:30 am Merchandise signing session. This is where all of the drivers in our team visit our merchandise sales facility to sign poster, shirts, and hats for all of our fans and supporters. At the bigger tracks there can be a large line-up for this event, and at the smaller events it might be just us sitting at the tables looking weird with no-one in sight!

9:30 am Time to get into my race suit. I always do this about half an hour before the track session starts, this includes a full set of fire-proof underwear, a 3 layer fire-proof race suit, fire-proof socks, and race boots. I then take my race gloves, balaclava, race helmet and HANS device (Head and neck support system) into the pit garage ready for the session.

9:45 am Time for a quick warm-up and stretch before the session starts. For me this includes a few exercises that makes me look a little crazy, but racing a V8 Supercar is pretty physical so I like to make sure my body is ready and my reactions are quick.

10:00 am Our first practice session starts, time to put the pedal to the metal!