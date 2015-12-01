NTC Tour is back

Push your limits and be bonded by the hashtag #ntcsquadgoals - train together, inspire each other, and work toward reaching common fitness goals.

Come January, Nike will offer girls eight weeks of training before they put their fitness levels to the test at NTC Tour Sydney, a training equivalent of a marathon.



Back for a bigger and stronger second year, NTC Tour Sydney is an inspiring, fun five-hour training challenge led by Nike Master Trainers.

This year, the format introduces running to the event, offering a diverse schedule including Nike+ Training Club (NTC), spin, boot camp-type drills and boxing.

Over 2,500 women will sweat it out at the iconic Sydney location, and for a Pacific-first, Nike is excited to also announce that women in Melbourne and Auckland will also have the opportunity to smash their NTC Tour goals at local activations.



During moments of rest, women will have access to premium Nike services and products, including lounge areas, social media hubs, beauty and massage stations and the opportunity to view current Nike collections.

Women will also be treated to show-stopping performances from top entertainers, serving as the ultimate reward for the festival-vibe day.



Check out ntctour.com.au or ntctour.co.nz.



Registration open 6th January, with pre-registered groups and individuals able to secure a spot a day earlier.



KEY DATES:

Tuesday, 5th January 2016 – registrations open (pre-sale only)

Wednesday, 6th January 2016 – registrations open (public)

Saturday, 19th March 2016 – NTC Tour