Studies suggest around 88 per cent of our resolutions fail, most of which are related to diet and exercise goals.

Five Feel-Good Resolutions You’re Bound To Keep

Rather than promising yourself to shed five kilos or take up Zumba, turning your attention inwards may be a better way to guarantee success. According to researchers at Stanford University, resolutions that connect with others and make you feel good are most effective.

“Helping others is a great way to feel good about ourselves,” says clinical psychologist, Sally-Anne McCormack. “When we feel good about our selves, we're more likely to make better choices: such as eating healthily, exercising more, and generally being nicer to our selves too.”

1. Donate blood

Why: One in every three Australians will need blood or blood products at some stage in the lives, according to Red Cross Australia. Yet not enough of us are donating blood –currently only three per cent of the Australian – so your support is needed.

Feel-good factor: Just one blood donation can save up to three lives. The best part? Apart from giving back, for the squeamish, you’ll be treated with a biscuit after you donate.

How: Visit donateblood.com.au or call 131495

2. Shout a stranger

Why: “Doing something, selflessly, for others, is a wonderful way to bring joy in another person's life,” says McCormack. “You never know when, or how, that random act of kindness, may impact on their day.” Next time you're at a coffee shop, why not buy the next person in line their cup of choice, or leave a book on the train for an unprepared commuter?

Feel-good factor: Research conducted by the University of Notre Dame found that helping others, without expectation of reward or thanks, could lessen anxiety and increase feelings of satisfaction.

How: For ideas on how to pay it forward, visit randomactsofkindness.org

3.Donate your organs

Why: There's around 1,600 people at any given time on the organ waiting list.

Feel-good factor: It’s difficult to think about but if the worst was the happen to you, by becoming a registered donor your organs may go towards saving ten other lives. To give you an idea of how productive your organs can be: In 2014, 378 organ donors gave 1,117 Australians a new chance in life.



How: If you're 16 years and over you can register yourself with the The Australian Organ Donor Register. Visit donatelife.gov.au.

4. Become a philanthro-fit

Why: A study by the Mayo Clinic found that we're more likely to stick to our exercise goals if money is involved, hence the rise in people committing to climbing mountains, or running marathons, to raise cash for charity.

Feel-good factor: “Sometimes we need reason, another than our weight, for sticking to our fitness or weight loss goals,” says Chris Van Hoof, founder of Those Guys Events, who run various marathon and running events for charity. “If you're committing to raising a certain amount of money for charity, when you don't turn up for your exercise session, you're not just letting yourself down, you're letting others down too. Plus, the buzz you get when you've reached your goal – financially and fitness-wise, is unbeatable.”

How: Visit charitymiles.org and download the app: you'll earn ten cents for every mile you cycle, or 25 cents for each mile you walk or run (donations are paid by corporate sponsors). Or visit cantoo.org.au, to sign up for professional coaching to help you achieve your goals.

5. Become a volunteer

Why: If you fancy a longer life and helping others around you, then volunteering is a must on your resolution's list. Studies have found that those who volunteer live longer than those who don't give their time to helping others. They are also reported to suffer less from high blood pressure and depression.

Feel-good factor: “People who give their time to others, have a greater sense of perspective as their own problems diminish in comparison to those they're helping,” says McCormack. “You'll also feel a greater connection to your community.” One report by the United Health Group found that 76 per cent of their volunteers felt healthier one year after volunteering, and a huge 94 per cent found that their mood improved when helping others.

How: Visit volunteeringaustralia.org for opportunities near you.

