Australian Study Reveals the Top 10 Industries Stretching Worker’s Waistlines.

The ABS has released a report that reveals Australia’s top 10 fattest working sectors.

In at number one is the mining sector, with a mind-blowing 78.2 per cent of men and women workers considered "fat", while transport, postal and warehousing sectors came in at a close second with 74.8 per cent of workers with wide waistlines.

These findings, on top of the fact that 2 in 3 Australian adults are overweight or obese according to the ABS, are by no means reassuring we're doing much to slim down as a nation.

However, other sectors reported healthier statistics, such as the electricity, gas, water and waste services and the rental, hiring and real estate sectors, with 64.3 percent and 63.7 per cent of workers overweight or obese respectively.

The healthiest occupation for men was the accommodation and food services with 45.7 per cent overweight or obese.

Foreman Josh Coutts, 34, said making your meals prior to work is essential to keeping healthy. “If you don’t make your food the night before or get up early and make it you just fall into a trap of buying your lunch and then it all just goes downhill,” he said.

According to Jenny Craig dietician Jenna O’Hanlon, the most alarming statistic is for males aged 45 and over who work in sales. "Six in every seven people in this category are overweight or obese,” she said.

Among women obesity rates were much lower. However the industry with the worst record, with 64.2 per cent of female workers fat, was the transport, postal and warehousing sectors.

The professional, scientific and technical services was found to be the healthiest industry for women, with 39.8 per cent of workers overweight or obese.

Co-worker Adriano Taraborrelli, said any industry can lend itself to weight gain if workers are not conscious of what they eat.

Here are the top 10 industries with the most overweight and obese male and female employees:

1. Mining 78.2%

2. Transport, postal and warehousing 74.8%

3. Wholesale trade 69.7%

4. Agriculture, forestry and fishing 69.3%

5. Public administration and safety 68.4%

6. Manufacturing 67.3%

7. Financial and insurance services 65.2%

8. Construction 64.5%

9. Electricity, gas, water and waste services 64.3%

10. Rental, hiring and real estate services 63.7%