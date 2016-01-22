New Study Shows Almost Half Of Adults Have Struggled With Anxiety And Depression

A new study has revealed that nearly half of adults have (or are) struggling with depression or anxiety.

The eye-opening statistics were part of a YouGov survey of 2,300 adults in Britain carried out for Mental Health Awareness Week in 2014, which revealed that "almost one in five people feel anxious all of the time or a lot of the time".

RELATED: Five Feel-Good Resolutions You're Bound To Keep

While men and women were both surveyed for the study, it was clear to theHealth and Social Care Information Centre (HSCIC) that women are more likely to suffer from depression or anxiety.

The emotional disorder has been spoken out in the media for years, with many celebrities coming out to speak about their struggles with anxiety.

Bubbly actress Jennifer Lawrence admitted to Vogue that she had suffered from anxiety as a child, which she described as 'social anxiety'.

She said she would get extremely anxious when school field day trips were organised and thought at the time that she was a 'weirdo'.

Australian singer Ricki-Lee Coulter also spoke out about how miserable she was as a 21-year-old popstar at the top of the charts.

"I was so overwhelmed and overworked that I felt like my world was caving in on me. And I felt alone, because I felt like no-one could possibly understand what I was feeling, so I kept it to myself," she said.

After a long conversation with a good friend, Ricki was diagnosed with mild depression and began her road to recovery.

Emma Stone is another female celebrity to speak out about her frightening panic attacks when she was a child.

"The first time I had a panic attack I was sitting in my friend’s house, and I thought the house was burning down," she told Vogue in 2012.

"I called my mum and she brought me home, and for the next three years it just would not stop."

Stone said her anxiety got worse and she constantly need to know that "no one was going to die" to get through her school day.

She eventually managed to take back control after focusing on "the task at hand".