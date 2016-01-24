Here's The 'Ideal' Number Of Sexual Partners

An online survey has revealed the ideal number your partner wants to hear when they ask you how many people you've slept with.

In modern-day relationships, it's no surprise that one of the most common questions people ask a potential partner is "what's your number?"

So what's the response your potential partner actually wants to hear?

Apparently, it's ten.

The survey, conducted by UK extramarital dating site IllicitEncounters.com, revealed that the 37 per cent of men and 48 per cent of women said "eight to twelve" sexual partners was the most ideal, with most choosing the number ten as their perfect number.

Of the people surveyed, women were more likely to prefer a parter with more experience, with 22 per cent wanting their partner to have slept with "11 or more" people.