Finally the question on everyone’s lips has been answered, thanks to science.

The science behind why we close our eyes when kissing

It’s not because of that pimple, nor about that lazy eye, neither is it about making the moment less awkward, it’s actually been scientifically proven the reason we shut our eyes is because it allows us feel the kiss more.

Keeping your eyes open distracts you too much from feeling the kiss, according to psychologists Polly Dalton and Sandra Murphy, whose recent findings were published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Human Perception and Performance.

You might not even notice your eyelids flutter shut whenever you lean in for a smooch, but almost everyone does it.

The study had participants perform a visual task (a letter search) and then measured their responses to a tactile stimulation (a vibration).

Sensitivity to the vibration was much lower while participants were performing the visual task than when they were not.

Basically, shutting your eyes helps to cut out all those visual distractions so we can enjoy the sensation of our lips locking with our lover’s.

Apparently this is the case for all touchy feely stimulations, if you get the drift.

So next time you plan on giving your other half a little kiss or something more, be sure to close those eyes for a fuller experience.