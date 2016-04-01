We all know the rules: sex without protection can lead to pregnancy. But ironically, after all those years of condoms and close calls, once you’re finally ready to procreate, as some couples discover, having a baby is incredibly hard (and heartbreaking) work

“Trying to get pregnant is killing my relationship”

Bec*, 34, tells Yahoo7 Health how the process has affected her four-year relationship with husband, Ben*.

“We were so excited to start trying. When I first brought it up, Ben*, my husband, was surprised as I hadn’t mentioned kids before and assumed I wasn’t interested.

As soon as I said I wanted to try, the huge smile on his face said it all. I realised how much he wanted kids, but he hadn’t wanted to pressure me. I fell a little bit more in love with him in that moment.

I hoped [falling pregnant] wouldn’t take long. I was healthy for my age and, much to Ben’s delight, a sperm test proved he too was healthy to conceive. He even high-fived the doctor!

As soon as we started trying for a baby there were issues. I had just gone off the pill and I wasn’t regular yet, so working out ovulation was near impossible. My doctor said I should start seeing signs in my body, but I didn’t.

We started having sex every day. We thought that would work and naturally, we’d fall pregnant.

But as we discovered there’s nothing fun about forced sex.

After a stressful day the physical effort of doing the deed literally squeezed the life out of our sex routine.

Unfairly, I began to blame Ben. He felt the pressure, which in turn made him less excited [to have sex]. Meanwhile I asked him not to tell anyone we were trying. I didn’t want to be known as the couple everyone talks about because they can’t get pregnant – the one we are now.

When Ben confided in a mate out of frustration several months later, I freaked out. He wanted to talk about it with someone other than me. After apologising he vowed not to talk about it to anyone. I felt terrible and emotional.

Right there I’d made pregnancy a thing in our relationship.

Ben begged me not to worry. He was hopeful that we’d fall [pregnant] soon, and didn’t want me to be stressed as that ‘wasn’t going to help’.

To make matters worse we were having less sex and more fights.

No sex, no baby – I knew that at a base level, but the situation felt helpless. I started retreating and became obsessed with fertility books, and baby forums. Babies were never far from my thoughts, especially when during the next six months a work friend had twins, two cousins fell pregnant accidently, and my closest friend got pregnant in her first month of trying. That one hurt the most.

My friend was the only person I confided in. After she told me her pregnancy news she proceeded to complain for weeks about how she felt ‘sick, aching, and tired’. I was happy for her. But secretly, I would have given anything to feel sick because I was pregnant. And to be able to tell my husband that he was going to be a dad. I wanted that so much. And I wanted to repair my relationship and not feel pangs of jealously whenever I saw a family.

That was a year ago. And we’re still trying for a baby. It feels like it’s never going to happen – I wonder if the toll on my marriage is just too great.

One of our friends broke up with his wife recently because of the stress of infertility. I don’t want that to happen to us. Sure, we desperately want a family but maybe we’ll have to settle for life with a couple of dogs.

We’ll have to supplement our lives in other ways. It’ll be incredibly hard but there are many other people facing greater problems than us.

I want children but I want my husband more”.