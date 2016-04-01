Ding Ding Ding: Lululemon Vs. Beyonce

First of all, let’s address the fact that Beyonce has dropped a new athletics fashion line and now we're all destined to live a life of poverty because our paychecks are going to be spent solely on Ivy Park active wear.

Right, now we’ve all accepted that reality, this article's second order of business is pointing out that one of our favourite brands Lululemon has gone head to head with Queen Bey herself. Bold. Move.

After Beyonce announced her new atheleisure clothing line, a Twitter user innocently asked Lululemon about the lines similarity.

To which they quickly replied (in a now deleted tweet, may we add):

“They do say imitation is the best form of flattery. Maybe Beyoncé is so Crazy in Love with our brand, she made her own.”

Cue: internet meltdown.

The Beyhive (Beyonce’s loyal and dedicated fans) have not taken Lululemon’s shade well and are rallying together on Twitter.

Lululemon have also decided taking on the queen of the, well, world, wasn’t their finest marketing move. Let the back peddling begin!

Now, while the Mean Girls of the fitness world is clearly entertaining, we know you're dying to see Beyonce's new range. Her line will be in stores (including Glue) from the 15th of April, and you can check out a sneak peek in the video above.