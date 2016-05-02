5 Simple Ways To Up Your Step Count

Walking is a sure-fire way to get your bod in shape and stay healthy. While in theory that sounds great – and easy - you’re going to have to do a lot of walking to see an effect, and taking 10,000 steps a day can be harder than you’d think.

Studies have shown that increasing your average daily steps and actually help you live longer. It’s good for increasing cardiovascular fitness, strengthening bones, reducing body fat and boosting muscle power. Not to mention the buns of steel you can get from adding a few stairs into your routine. It can also reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers such as breast cancer.

RELATED: Walk Your Way To Better Sleep

RELATED: Fix Common Walking Problems

That’s why increasing your step count per day is an absolute must.

For those of us finding it a little tricky to pound the pavement or do a few laps of the park on a daily basis, here are 6 simple ways to up your step count:

1. Get off a stop early: Change your commuting routine! Instead of getting off the bus or train at your usual stop, try one stop earlier and walk to your home / office.



2. Take the stairs: It’s been said before, but using the stairs instead of the lift will help not only to raise your step count for the day, but, it will help your bum, lungs, heart, and even your waistline!

3. Ditch the email: When you work in an office it’s all too easy to spend nearly 8 hours a day sitting down. So rather than emailing that colleague why not try taking a walk and talking to them face to face. Also set an alarm every hour to jump up and do a walk around the office – you’ll be pleasantly surprised how these steps can add up!

4. Take a 5-minute walk at lunch time: Invite a mate for a short walk to lunch or just ahead to clear your mind off work. It will help you keep your health and build great work relations.

5. Join the tech-savvy world: Use a fit-band or pedometer! It will actually count your daily steps for you so you know how you’re tracking. This way, if you’re falling behind one day – you can choose to take a walk at lunch time or walk home from work.

6. Sign up for a charity walk or run: It’s good to have a goal to work towards so signing up to a walk or run that you need to train for will mean you have to put in some extra steps to make sure you can go the distance.

Lynette Bolton and her husband, AFL legend Jude Bolton are ambassadors for Walk With Us and will lead Team HCF in the Mother’s Day Classic this coming Sunday. HCF will donate $100 to breast cancer research for every person who joins their team or $10 for every tag with #WalkWithUs throughout May. Join the team at www.hcf.com.au/walkwithus