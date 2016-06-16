Facebook suicide prevention tools now available to all users

It’s a place where people share every detail about their lives, and now Facebook has made a suicide prevention tool accessible to all their users, making it easier for worried friends to flag posts and for people to get help.

Available in the US since last year, the function – which was developed in collaboration with mental health organisations – has Facebook teams working around the clock to monitor reports that come in.

With suicide the leading cause of death for those aged between 15 and 44 in Australia, this new function will allow Facebook users to flag a friend’s post if they are worried, or help with a list of options including numbers for suicide prevention centres, or sending a message of support.

“If someone posts something on Facebook that makes you concerned about their well-being, you can reach out to them directly — and you also can also report the post to us. We have teams working around the world, 24/7, who review reports that come in. They prioritise the most serious reports like self-injure,” Facebook said in a statement.

“As of today, the resources we send to the person who posted something concerning will include an expanded set of options. People can now choose to reach out to a friend, contact a helpline, or see tips.”

If you’re struggling with depression, or know someone who is, reach out. If you feel as though you can’t talk about it to a loved one, try contacting beyond blue.

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636 or visit the website