Blake Lively’s insane 13 hour workouts

Blake Lively’s 13-hour workouts

Want the secret to Blake Lively’s banging body?

It’s gonna cost you. Thirteen hours of your day to be exact.

While Blake’s currently expecting her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds, the actress opened up about her intense, and tbh utterly terrifying, exercise routine to get in shape for her latest shark attack flick The Shallows.

"Being in waves like that, swimming like that, doing such long takes like that all the time - I became so much stronger and more fit by the end of production,” Blake told ET. “I was working out 13 hours a day because shooting was working out.”

Heading back to work eight months after welcoming her daughter James, Blake hit the gym with her trainer Don Saladino, who also trains her hubby Ryan… and Ryan’s ex-wife Scarlett Johansson (awks, much?).

But it was the grueling conditions as they filmed on Australia’s Lord Howe Island that really cemented Blake’s bikini babe status.

“It was like training for a marathon, but a marathon in one day,” she reveals. “This was six weeks straight, six-day weeks, no lunch breaks, thirteen-hour days, four-foot waves at all times.”

Um, as much as we'd love Blake's washboard abs, that's a thanks but no thanks to this exercise routine...

