Foul-mouthed and messy? Studies suggest you might be a genius

Remember when your parents would punish you for swearing, not making your bed and sleeping in too late? Well, if they knew your behaviour was linked to you being a genius, no doubt they’d take it all back.

We’ve all heard before that those who curse have a limited vocabulary, but finally that myth has been debunked. It is in fact those who don’t swear who limit their vocab because they’re using fewer words than those who do.

According to a 2015 study, those who have a dirty mouth were found to be more intelligent.

RELATED: The early bird doesn't always catch the worm: night owls are smarter

RELATED: The surprising way to live longer – and you don’t even need to get out of bed

People were asked to name as many swear words as they could in one minute. Interestingly they scored higher on their IQ test than those who couldn’t name as many rude words. The study concluded that those who swear have a richer vocab than those who try to portray that they're smarter by being proper.

The saying ‘the early bird catches the worm’ may just be a whole load of bullocks after all thanks to research linking night owls with greater intelligence.

While some people find themselves being productive during the day, others simply can’t function until the moon rises. And that’s ok because you just might be smarter than those who drain their batteries during daylight. The same goes for those who like to sleep in.

Did you know the famous Charles Darwin, Winston Churchill and musical genius Elvis Presley were all known for pumping out their best work at night? It's true.

So the next time you’re told to hit the sack or get pulled out of bed before 9am - tell that person to sod off because you need to rest your bulging brain for a long, productive night ahead.

Are you also someone who throws their clothes on the floor of their room at the end of a long day? Do you find it hard to navigate your desk because of all the crap taking over it?

Well, don’t be ashamed because according to a University of Minnesota study, messiness and intelligence go hand in hand.

They say that the untidy folks are smarter than the neat freaks because they don’t waste time unnecessarily organising stuff that doesn't matter, and instead, must be doing more important things.

Talking about the study, Psychologist Kathleen Vohs said: “Disorderly environments seem to inspire breaking free of tradition, which can produce fresh insights. Orderly environments, in contrast, encourage convention and playing it safe.”

Hence, messiness inspires creativity aka intelligence!

So all you late night loiterers, messy buggers and foul-mouthed fiends - spread your wings and fly because the world needs more of you.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram