Forget the thigh gap, it's all about mermaid thighs now

Mermaid thighs are the new thigh gap

We’ve had thighbrows, thigh gaps, and even the incredibly unachieveable ab crack, but finally there’s a body trend we can get on board with – the mermaid thigh.

RELATED: The 'ab crack' is the new fitness trend you should ignore

RELATED: Model slams haters with no thigh gap snaps

Encouraging women to ignore the pressure to fit into a skinny stereotype, mermaid thighs is all about loving your legs – even if they do happen to touch.

The new body positive trend has spawned a social media flood of women posting pictures of themselves in mermaid tights, or with their thighs proudly touching. The more your legs look like a mermaid tail, the better.

One user summed it up the best by posting: “My thighs are so sexy, they can’t stop touching themselves!”

Amen, sister.

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram