Forget the thigh gap, it's all about mermaid thighs now

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Mermaid thighs are the new thigh gap

Mermaid thighs are the new thigh gap

We’ve had thighbrows, thigh gaps, and even the incredibly unachieveable ab crack, but finally there’s a body trend we can get on board with – the mermaid thigh.

Encouraging women to ignore the pressure to fit into a skinny stereotype, mermaid thighs is all about loving your legs – even if they do happen to touch.

The new body positive trend embraces mermaid thighs. Photo: Instagram/glitteryhandsbx

The new body positive trend has spawned a social media flood of women posting pictures of themselves in mermaid tights, or with their thighs proudly touching. The more your legs look like a mermaid tail, the better.

You can even get mermaid tights to really embrace the trend. Photo: Instagram/chasing.haley

"If your thighs touch, you're one step closer to being a mermaid," captioned this Instagrammer. Photo: Instagram/iamthequeendi

This trend is all about embracing your shape - no matter what it is. Photo: Instagram/josie_lifting_cats

One user summed it up the best by posting: “My thighs are so sexy, they can’t stop touching themselves!”

Amen, sister.



