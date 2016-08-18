Forget the thigh gap, it's all about mermaid thighs now

We’ve had thighbrows, thigh gaps, and even the incredibly unachieveable ab crack, but finally there’s a body trend we can get on board with – the mermaid thigh.
Encouraging women to ignore the pressure to fit into a skinny stereotype, mermaid thighs is all about loving your legs – even if they do happen to touch.
The new body positive trend has spawned a social media flood of women posting pictures of themselves in mermaid tights, or with their thighs proudly touching. The more your legs look like a mermaid tail, the better.
One user summed it up the best by posting: “My thighs are so sexy, they can’t stop touching themselves!”
Amen, sister.
