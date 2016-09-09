Exercise may cancel out the effects of booze, says study

While we all know a glass of wine can be good for our health, sometimes it’s hard not to get carried away when it’s Friyay and you’re on your fourth cocktail.

Now, new research says just two-and-a-half hours of activity (not necessarily hardcore gym sessions) every week can help minimise the impact all those drinks are having on your health.

The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, studied 36,370 people over the age of 40 and tracked their death rates and causes of death.

While it’s no surprise the study found drinking is linked to higher risk of death, as well as higher rates of death from cancer, researchers found those who did exercise saw an offset of the effects of alcohol – particularly in terms of reducing the risk of death from cancer.

According to the Telegraph, while hazardous drinking (more than 35 units a week for females) can see the risk of early death rise by 20 percent and cancer related deaths by 52 percent, exercising two-and-a-half hours a week lowers the risks to nine percent and 18 percent respectively.

Those who exercised for five hours a week saw the effects of alcohol cancelled out.

“This is a rigorous piece of research with some clear conclusions: the relationship between drinking alcohol to excess and increased risk of death is significantly weaker in people who are physically active,” said Professor of Psychology at University of Liverpool , Matt Field.

“Therefore, it appears that physical activity may partially offset some of the harmful effects of drinking, particularly alcohol-attributable cancers.

But while this might be more of a reason to exercise, it’s not an excuse to justify a huge bender every weekend, say experts.

“We do not know how these findings might generalise to younger adults, particularly if they primarily binge drink rather than spread their alcohol units over the week,” says Professor Field.

