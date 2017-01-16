Mum of five's incredible 'Barbie' body

This might just be the fittest mum on the internet – and she's had FIVE kids.

Simone Gately, 35, from Halifax in the UK, put on 32 kilos with her first pregnancy but now – five children later – she has a body many would dream of. And she's done it all while posting regularly on social media to her 20k plus fans.

Starting her daily routine at 5am, Simone exercises every day and even uses her kids as weights for squats and press-ups.

Leggy Simone's miniscule waist and long blonde hair has drawn comparisons with Barbie dolls.

But now the part-time personal trainer is helping others online, showing them that leading a healthy lifestyle doesn't need to dominate your life.

With many mums asking for her help online, Simone is now set to start her own YouTube channel to give weekly workout tutorials.

And after gaining 30 kilos with her first pregnancy, she has first-hand experience of how to lose the baby weight.

Since starting her Instagram account six months ago, the mum of five has seen her following grow massively – with most people fascinated by her toned physique.

"Like most people I started posting on social media to update my friends but it's amazing that I now have over twenty thousand followers," Simone says.

"My posts are mainly fitness inspired but I do post a lot of family pictures too."

"Balancing being a mum and leading a healthy lifestyle hasn't been difficult but I know for some women it is and that's why I'm here to help.

"I try to walk everywhere and when I'm off with the kids we will go on a bike ride or hike, I like them to enjoy the outdoors rather than sitting indoors on a computer game.

"I use my social media account to show other women that you don't have to live in the gym and let fitness dominate your life in order to have a flat stomach and good muscle tone.

"I only go to the gym twice a week and I have the body I've worked for, I have an eight pack and enjoy chocolatey treats every now and again too.

"I even use the kids as weights when I'm working out, something they find really fun.

"I will pop them on my back when doing press ups and squads, now I'm really into my fitness and healthy eating, I'm full of energy and even with five kids, I still manage to have Me time, it's amazing."

Simone, her husband and their children, Minnie, three, India, five, Blossom, seven, Chester, eight, and Summer, ten, all exercise together, with both parents influencing them to walk long distances from an early age.

But the mum of five admits that leading a healthy lifestyle hasn’t always been her top priority.



"During my first pregnancy with Summer I ate way too much and piled on the pounds, I was at least five stone [32kg] heavier by the time I gave birth.



"But shortly after she was born I slimmed right back down to a size six as I was due to get married ten months later.



"I've since had another four children who are now all under the age of nine and although my stomach has stretched and deflated so many times, I still have strong ab muscles.

"During my pregnancies I gained 18 stone across them all but I've always enjoyed exercise and managed to lose it.

"People always leave such lovely comments on my pictures but I want to show others that I'm just a normal mum that ensures she exercises every day and eats well.



"I now have fresh food and try to avoid anything processed such as pasta and bread, as not only does it make me look better but I feel better for it too.



"I have so many friends who ask 'how do you cope with the kids and gym?' But I don't think I would be able to cope without the gym.



"I will normally have been to the gym and back while everyone else is still sleeping.



"My whole family benefits from me being fit and healthy, I've never felt so good about myself.



“I'm going to set up a YouTube page soon so I can post videos of me in the gym so people can get to know me better and understand the workouts I do."

Simone is now a size four to six and weighs 50kg after starting her transformation at a size 14 and 90kg.



Simone's daily diet:



BREAKFAST: Fruit, yogurt and muesli plus two boiled eggs



LUNCH: Wholegrain salad with salmon or chicken



DINNER: Fish and veg/turkey mince and roasted veg



SNACKS: Oat cakes/popcorn

